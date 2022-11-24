Hibbett, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.
Shares of Hibbett stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.70. 281,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
