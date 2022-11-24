HoldCo Asset Management LP Sells 10,632 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

HoldCo Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the period. First Financial makes up about 0.5% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HoldCo Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of First Financial worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Financial by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.61.
First Financial Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
