Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 102410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Honey Badger Silver Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

