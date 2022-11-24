Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,713,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.96 and its 200 day moving average is $188.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

