Hxro (HXRO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $24.40 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. Hxro has a market cap of $24.40 million and approximately $4,886.29 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

