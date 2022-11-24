ICON Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.91 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $158.31 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About ICON
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17270466 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $5,174,746.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.