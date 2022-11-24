ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Trading Down 2.3%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

ICTS International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, security surveys and audits, and explosive detection dog handling.

