iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 3%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 104,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 74,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

iMetal Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

