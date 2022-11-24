Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Immersion stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 256,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider William C. Martin acquired 16,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William C. Martin acquired 16,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $237,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 11.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

