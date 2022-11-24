Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Immersion Stock Up 0.6 %
Immersion stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 256,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider William C. Martin acquired 16,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William C. Martin acquired 16,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $237,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
