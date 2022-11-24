Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
IMH stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.73. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.35.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.