Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMO. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.44.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$76.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.30. The firm has a market cap of C$48.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$41.04 and a twelve month high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

About Imperial Oil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.