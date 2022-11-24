Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Inca One Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48.

Inca One Gold Company Profile

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

