Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Independent Bank worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.