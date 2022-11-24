Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 3.3%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 43,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 74,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Indiva Trading Down 10.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.21.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

