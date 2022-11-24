Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Raised to €45.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from €44.00 ($44.90) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($38.78) to €41.00 ($41.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.40 ($48.37) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($34.69) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

