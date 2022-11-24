Insider Buying: Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Buys $118,650.00 in Stock

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,952 shares in the company, valued at $473,460.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blucora Trading Up 0.0 %
BCOR opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blucora (BCOR)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.