Insider Buying: Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Buys $118,650.00 in Stock

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,952 shares in the company, valued at $473,460.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blucora Trading Up 0.0 %

BCOR opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Blucora by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Blucora by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

