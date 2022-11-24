Insider Buying: De.mem Limited (ASX:DEM) Insider Acquires 99,880 Shares of Stock

De.mem Limited (ASX:DEM – Get Rating) insider Cosimo Trimigliozzi acquired 99,880 shares of De.mem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,985.60 ($7,937.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

About De.mem

De.mem Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates de-centralized water and wastewater treatment systems for its customers in industrial, municipal, and residential sectors primarily in Australia, Singapore, and Germany. The company offers disinfection systems, such as chlorination and ultraviolet systems; biological treatments that include aerobic and anaerobic treatments; chemical dosing systems and chemical treatments; membrane-based water treatment systems, including microfiltration, ultrafiltration, hollow fiber nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, membrane bioreactors, and hollow fire forward osmosis; and other specialized treatment processes, such as dissolved air filtration, media filtration, and ion exchange.

