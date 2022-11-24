Insider Buying: Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Miles Nagamatsu purchased 5,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,634,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,903,599.

Eloro Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ELO opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.50. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The company has a market cap of C$230.60 million and a PE ratio of -38.82.

Get Eloro Resources alerts:

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.