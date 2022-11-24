Insider Buying: Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Buys 4,370 Shares of Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano bought 4,370 shares of Envela stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $22,549.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Envela Trading Up 5.1 %

Envela stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 36,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,105. Envela Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 52.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in Envela by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Envela by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

