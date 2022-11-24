Insider Buying: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Purchases 305,000 Shares of Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$13,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,736,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,152.09.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 736,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$22,080.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 289,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$15,895.00.

CVE GR remained flat at C$0.04 during trading on Thursday. 51,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,345. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.32.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

