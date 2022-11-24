Insider Buying: Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Acquires 16,556 Shares of Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) insider Charles Skinner acquired 16,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.24 ($118,243.16).

Marlowe Stock Performance

LON:MRL opened at GBX 588 ($6.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.77 million and a PE ratio of 59,000.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 758.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 777.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Marlowe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 584 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,094 ($12.94).

Get Marlowe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Further Reading

