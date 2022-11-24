Insider Buying: Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Insider Purchases 180,000 Shares of Stock

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) insider Gati Al-Jebouri acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,256.83).
Pembridge Resources Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON PERE opened at GBX 2.01 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. Pembridge Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.25 ($0.11).
Pembridge Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.