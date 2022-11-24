Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,105.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,111,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,112,956.54.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.

Shares of WILD stock traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$2.73. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WildBrain Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.84 and a 12 month high of C$3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$472.61 million and a P/E ratio of 27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.43.

WILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

