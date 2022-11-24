Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells 40,960 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $736.32. 488,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,193. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $939.41.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

