Insider Selling: CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Director Sells C$19,974.00 in Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) Director Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 99,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$19,974.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 919,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$183,800.

Graham Alistair Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 18,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$3,885.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,130 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$16,020.80.

On Thursday, September 8th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 55,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$7,770.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 50,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

Shares of CVE:CMB opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. CMC Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

