Insider Selling: Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Sells C$36,645.00 in Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) Director Donald George Myers sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$36,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$296,625.

Donald George Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cypress Development alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Donald George Myers sold 65,100 shares of Cypress Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$68,355.00.

Cypress Development Trading Down 1.0 %

CYP stock opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.21. Cypress Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 42.15, a current ratio of 42.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.