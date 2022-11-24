Insider Selling: DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,500,000.00 in Stock

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. DZS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $339.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DZS by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 398,545 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of DZS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of DZS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

