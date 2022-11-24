Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells $24,013.35 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $24,013.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,924.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Envista Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NVST opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,983,000 after acquiring an additional 651,953 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Envista by 45.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,963 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Envista by 11.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envista by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,997,000 after purchasing an additional 611,169 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

