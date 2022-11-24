Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Sells 41,904 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gevo Stock Down 0.5 %
Gevo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 3,897,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,562,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $498.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.25. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Featured Articles
