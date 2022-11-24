Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Sells 41,904 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gevo Stock Down 0.5 %

Gevo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 3,897,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,562,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $498.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.25. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Get Gevo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Gevo Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Gevo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 186,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gevo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.