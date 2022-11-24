Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $1,136,100.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $951,142.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globe Life alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $117.31.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $4,239,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $298,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Globe Life by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.