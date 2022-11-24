Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $13,750.36 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,412 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $13,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,188.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Gregory Bowles sold 32,611 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,055.00.

Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,194. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

