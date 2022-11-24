Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 2,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $30,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RCM Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
RCMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 58,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.