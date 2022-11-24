Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 2,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $30,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

RCMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 58,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

About RCM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RCM Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

