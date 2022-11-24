Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $411,267.50 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SES AI Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of SES opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.