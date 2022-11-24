Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $411,267.50 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SES AI Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SES opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Get SES AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.