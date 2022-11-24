Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $411,267.50 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SES AI Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SES opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

