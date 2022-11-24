Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $67,800.00 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,567.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES opened at $4.83 on Thursday. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SES AI by 681.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SES. Cowen began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

