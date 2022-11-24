Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 11,787 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $17,326.89. Following the transaction, the president now owns 656,892 shares in the company, valued at $965,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,054 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $19,394.52.

On Monday, October 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,636 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $2,159.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 6,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

