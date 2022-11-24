Insider Selling: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Director Sells $660,977.30 in Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

WBA opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $2,052,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

