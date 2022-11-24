Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.

Insider Activity

Insulet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $292.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,219.29 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.