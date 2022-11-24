Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.60 million. Intapp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.02 EPS.

INTA stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.75. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,375,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,361 shares of company stock worth $1,505,158. 48.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intapp by 460.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

