Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 22,229 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.58. The company had a trading volume of 512,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,310. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

