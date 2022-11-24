Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 39,183 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 49.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. 2,184,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

