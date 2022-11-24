Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,295 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 63,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,343,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HD traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.78. The stock has a market cap of $329.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

