Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.44. The company had a trading volume of 515,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $376.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

