Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.70. 1,739,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

