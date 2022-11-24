Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 4,192 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.84. 2,590,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,690. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

