Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,419. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

