Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,236 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,234. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.

