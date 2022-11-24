Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11,402.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $113,419,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.65. 2,342,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $122.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.