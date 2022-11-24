Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $165.19. 42,724,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,820,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $334.12. The company has a market cap of $411.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

