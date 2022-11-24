Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $185.19. 19,758,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,109,676. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $231.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

