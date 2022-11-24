Intrua Financial LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.3% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $77.26. 384,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.